Vimy Resources Ltd is a resource development company, explores and evaluates uranium properties in Australia. It engages in the exploration and development of its tenement package and progression of development studies on the Mulga Rock Project located in Western Australia. It also owns and operates the Alligator River Project located in the Northern Territory.

Vimy Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vimy Resources (VMRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vimy Resources (OTCQB: VMRSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vimy Resources's (VMRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vimy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Vimy Resources (VMRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vimy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Vimy Resources (VMRSF)?

A

The stock price for Vimy Resources (OTCQB: VMRSF) is $0.13175 last updated Today at 3:18:29 PM.

Q

Does Vimy Resources (VMRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vimy Resources.

Q

When is Vimy Resources (OTCQB:VMRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Vimy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vimy Resources (VMRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vimy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Vimy Resources (VMRSF) operate in?

A

Vimy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.