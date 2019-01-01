QQQ
Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS: VMOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF's (VMOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS: VMOT) is $24.76 last updated Today at 3:25:16 PM.

Q

Does Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2018.

Q

When is Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) operate in?

A

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.