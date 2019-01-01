QQQ
Range
0.34 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/32.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.04
Mkt Cap
19M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. The company's projects include Nelligan, Amanda Gold, and Felix Gold. Geographically, it operates only in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Vanstar Mining Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCQX: VMNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanstar Mining Resources's (VMNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanstar Mining Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanstar Mining Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF)?

A

The stock price for Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCQX: VMNGF) is $0.339 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vanstar Mining Resources.

Q

When is Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCQX:VMNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Vanstar Mining Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanstar Mining Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF) operate in?

A

Vanstar Mining Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.