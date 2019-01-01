QQQ
VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ: VMGAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VMG Consumer Acquisition's (VMGAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VMG Consumer Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VMG Consumer Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU)?

A

The stock price for VMG Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ: VMGAU) is $10.0337 last updated Today at 3:12:49 PM.

Q

Does VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VMG Consumer Acquisition.

Q

When is VMG Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMGAU) reporting earnings?

A

VMG Consumer Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VMG Consumer Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGAU) operate in?

A

VMG Consumer Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.