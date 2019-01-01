QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
InnovaQor Inc creates technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data.

InnovaQor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnovaQor (VMCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnovaQor (OTCPK: VMCS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InnovaQor's (VMCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnovaQor.

Q

What is the target price for InnovaQor (VMCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnovaQor

Q

Current Stock Price for InnovaQor (VMCS)?

A

The stock price for InnovaQor (OTCPK: VMCS) is $0.0038 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnovaQor (VMCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnovaQor.

Q

When is InnovaQor (OTCPK:VMCS) reporting earnings?

A

InnovaQor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InnovaQor (VMCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnovaQor.

Q

What sector and industry does InnovaQor (VMCS) operate in?

A

InnovaQor is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.