Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/1.17%
52 Wk
3.82 - 6.78
Mkt Cap
630.1M
Payout Ratio
18.32
Open
-
P/E
16.07
Shares
158.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Volex PLC is a global supplier of power cords and cable assembly solutions. It serves various industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, data centers, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and the automotive industry. The company's geographical segments are North America, Asia, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volex (VLXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volex (OTCPK: VLXGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volex's (VLXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volex.

Q

What is the target price for Volex (VLXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volex

Q

Current Stock Price for Volex (VLXGF)?

A

The stock price for Volex (OTCPK: VLXGF) is $3.97 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:34:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Volex (VLXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volex.

Q

When is Volex (OTCPK:VLXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Volex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volex (VLXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volex.

Q

What sector and industry does Volex (VLXGF) operate in?

A

Volex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.