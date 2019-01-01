Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VLON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2196.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Vallon Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vallon Pharmaceuticals was filed on November 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) is trading at is $0.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.