Valero Energy
(NYSE:VLO)
131.85
3.73[2.91%]
At close: May 27
132.00
0.1500[0.11%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low128.2 - 133.08
52 Week High/Low58.85 - 133.08
Open / Close128.51 / 131.81
Float / Outstanding360.2M / 408.1M
Vol / Avg.4.5M / 5M
Mkt Cap53.8B
P/E21.23
50d Avg. Price111.05
Div / Yield3.92/2.97%
Payout Ratio63.12
EPS2.21
Total Float360.2M

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Dividends

Valero Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Valero Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.58%

Annual Dividend

$3.92

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Valero Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Valero Energy (VLO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valero Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.98 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Valero Energy (VLO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Valero Energy ($VLO) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Valero Energy (VLO) shares by May 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Valero Energy (VLO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Valero Energy (VLO) will be on May 11, 2022 and will be $0.98

Q
What is the dividend yield for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)?
A

Valero Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Valero Energy (VLO) was $0.98 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

