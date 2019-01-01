Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$-0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$23.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$23.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Valens Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Valens Co Questions & Answers
When is Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) reporting earnings?
Valens Co (VLNS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Valens Co’s (NASDAQ:VLNS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.