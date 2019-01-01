ñol

Valley Republic Bancorp
(OTC:VLLX)
39.10
00
At close: Mar 25
19.25
-19.85[-50.77%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low29.5 - 43.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap166M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price39.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.8
Total Float-

Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC:VLLX), Dividends

Valley Republic Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Valley Republic Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Valley Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q
How much per share is the next Valley Republic Bancorp (VLLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley Republic Bancorp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Valley Republic Bancorp (OTC:VLLX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valley Republic Bancorp.

