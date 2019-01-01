QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
-0.01
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Voleo Trading Systems Inc is a mobile-focused fintech company and has developed mobile applications and software platforms to meet the investment expectations of investors, including social trading applications for stocks. The company's applications facilitate investment clubs and individual accounts where all users have access to a community of investors.

Voleo Trading Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voleo Trading Systems (OTCPK: VLEOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voleo Trading Systems's (VLEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voleo Trading Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voleo Trading Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF)?

A

The stock price for Voleo Trading Systems (OTCPK: VLEOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voleo Trading Systems.

Q

When is Voleo Trading Systems (OTCPK:VLEOF) reporting earnings?

A

Voleo Trading Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voleo Trading Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Voleo Trading Systems (VLEOF) operate in?

A

Voleo Trading Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.