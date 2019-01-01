QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Validian Corp is a U. S based company engaged in providing software products to assist public and private enterprises in addressing the issues surrounding the protection of digital information and application security. The company's product include ValidianProtect which can be integrated to handle and protect the storage, access, transfer, receipt, and usage of data.

Validian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Validian (VLDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Validian (OTCEM: VLDI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Validian's (VLDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Validian.

Q

What is the target price for Validian (VLDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Validian

Q

Current Stock Price for Validian (VLDI)?

A

The stock price for Validian (OTCEM: VLDI) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:22:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Validian (VLDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Validian.

Q

When is Validian (OTCEM:VLDI) reporting earnings?

A

Validian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Validian (VLDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Validian.

Q

What sector and industry does Validian (VLDI) operate in?

A

Validian is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.