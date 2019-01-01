Velo3D (NYSE:VLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Velo3D
Velo3D Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) was reported by Needham on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) was provided by Needham, and Velo3D maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Velo3D, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Velo3D was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Velo3D (VLD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $6.00. The current price Velo3D (VLD) is trading at is $2.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
