Volcan Compania Minera SAA is a Peruvian mining company. All of its operations are located in the central mountains of the Peruvian Andes, which include operating units such as Yauli, Chungar, Alpamarca, and Cerro de Pasco. These four operating units include a total of 10 mines, seven concentrator plants, and an oxide leaching plant. Zinc constitutes the largest contribution to consolidated revenue, and with silver, makes up the vast majority of sales. In addition to the zinc and silver business, the company also mines lead, copper, and gold.