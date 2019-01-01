QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Volcan Compania Minera SAA is a Peruvian mining company. All of its operations are located in the central mountains of the Peruvian Andes, which include operating units such as Yauli, Chungar, Alpamarca, and Cerro de Pasco. These four operating units include a total of 10 mines, seven concentrator plants, and an oxide leaching plant. Zinc constitutes the largest contribution to consolidated revenue, and with silver, makes up the vast majority of sales. In addition to the zinc and silver business, the company also mines lead, copper, and gold.

Volcan Compania Minera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volcan Compania Minera (OTCPK: VLCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Volcan Compania Minera's (VLCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volcan Compania Minera.

Q

What is the target price for Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volcan Compania Minera

Q

Current Stock Price for Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF)?

A

The stock price for Volcan Compania Minera (OTCPK: VLCNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volcan Compania Minera.

Q

When is Volcan Compania Minera (OTCPK:VLCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Volcan Compania Minera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volcan Compania Minera.

Q

What sector and industry does Volcan Compania Minera (VLCNF) operate in?

A

Volcan Compania Minera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.