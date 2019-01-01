Viking Line Abp is a Finland-based company engaged in providing passenger and cargo carrier services in the northern Baltic Sea. It also offers onboard services such as shopping, food and professional entertainment and hotel services. The group's operations are divided into two operating segments: Vessels and Unallocated. The Vessels operating segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises direct revenue and expenses including depreciation and amortization that is attributable to vessel operations. The Unallocated operating segment mainly comprises unallocated marketing and administrative expenses. The business of the group is primarily operated through Finland.