QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.44 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
458.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
VEF Ltd is an investment company. The company invests in early and growth-stage fintech companies across emerging and frontier markets. The firm's portfolio includes Konfio, JUMO, FinanZero, and XERPA, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VEF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VEF (VKEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VEF (OTC: VKEMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VEF's (VKEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VEF.

Q

What is the target price for VEF (VKEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VEF

Q

Current Stock Price for VEF (VKEMF)?

A

The stock price for VEF (OTC: VKEMF) is $0.44 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VEF (VKEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEF.

Q

When is VEF (OTC:VKEMF) reporting earnings?

A

VEF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VEF (VKEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VEF.

Q

What sector and industry does VEF (VKEMF) operate in?

A

VEF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.