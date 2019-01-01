ñol

Meridian Bioscience
(NASDAQ:VIVO)
27.88
1.56[5.93%]
At close: May 27
27.88
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.59 - 28.03
52 Week High/Low17 - 28.72
Open / Close26.81 / 27.88
Float / Outstanding27.3M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.279.2K / 329.4K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E19.77
50d Avg. Price26.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.66
Total Float27.3M

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), Dividends

Meridian Bioscience issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Meridian Bioscience generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.98%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

Feb 4, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Meridian Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Bioscience. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on February 14, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO). The last dividend payout was on February 14, 2019 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on February 14, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)?
A

Meridian Bioscience has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) was $0.13 and was paid out next on February 14, 2019.

