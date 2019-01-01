Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting VIVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.60% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Meridian Bioscience maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Meridian Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Meridian Bioscience was filed on February 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $30.00. The current price Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) is trading at is $27.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
