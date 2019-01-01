QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
120K/7.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
566.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
435.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vitana-X Inc is an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. It offers customers extensive opportunities to lead healthier lives. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit body type. The company wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential.

Analyst Ratings

Vitana-X Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitana-X (VITX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitana-X (OTCPK: VITX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitana-X's (VITX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitana-X.

Q

What is the target price for Vitana-X (VITX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitana-X

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitana-X (VITX)?

A

The stock price for Vitana-X (OTCPK: VITX) is $0.0013 last updated Today at 2:43:45 PM.

Q

Does Vitana-X (VITX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitana-X.

Q

When is Vitana-X (OTCPK:VITX) reporting earnings?

A

Vitana-X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitana-X (VITX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitana-X.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitana-X (VITX) operate in?

A

Vitana-X is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.