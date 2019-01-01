Yourgene Health PLC is a molecular diagnostics company. The company develops and commercializes genetic products and services. It has developed the IONA test which is an advanced non-invasive prenatal screening test for Trisomy 21, 18 and 13. The Sage prenatal screen which is an advanced non-invasive prenatal screening solution using the latest developments in DNA technology to detect placental DNA in maternal blood. Its operating segment includes Genomic Technologies and Genomic Services. The company generates maximum revenue from Genomic Technologies segment.