Yourgene Health PLC is a molecular diagnostics company. The company develops and commercializes genetic products and services. It has developed the IONA test which is an advanced non-invasive prenatal screening test for Trisomy 21, 18 and 13. The Sage prenatal screen which is an advanced non-invasive prenatal screening solution using the latest developments in DNA technology to detect placental DNA in maternal blood. Its operating segment includes Genomic Technologies and Genomic Services. The company generates maximum revenue from Genomic Technologies segment.


Yourgene Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yourgene Health (VILGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yourgene Health (OTCPK: VILGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yourgene Health's (VILGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yourgene Health.

Q

What is the target price for Yourgene Health (VILGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yourgene Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Yourgene Health (VILGF)?

A

The stock price for Yourgene Health (OTCPK: VILGF) is $0.17 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 17:17:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yourgene Health (VILGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yourgene Health.

Q

When is Yourgene Health (OTCPK:VILGF) reporting earnings?

A

Yourgene Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yourgene Health (VILGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yourgene Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Yourgene Health (VILGF) operate in?

A

Yourgene Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.