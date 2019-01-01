ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vigil Health Solutions
(OTC:VIGLF)
0.522
00
At close: Mar 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.34 - 0.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.1K
Mkt Cap9.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Vigil Health Solutions (OTC:VIGLF), Dividends

Vigil Health Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vigil Health Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Vigil Health Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q
What date did I need to own Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q
How much per share is the next Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vigil Health Solutions (OTC:VIGLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vigil Health Solutions.

Browse dividends on all stocks.