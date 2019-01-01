QQQ
Vigil Health Solutions Inc is engaged in providing call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living. It develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary technology platform that combines software and hardware to provide solutions that guide the care of and monitor seniors living in long-term care facilities. The products of the company are an Integrated care management system, Vigil memory care system, Vitality care system, Nurse call system, and others. Geographically, the company has its operations located in the United States and Canada of which most of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Vigil Health Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vigil Health Solutions (OTCPK: VIGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vigil Health Solutions's (VIGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vigil Health Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF)?

A

The stock price for Vigil Health Solutions (OTCPK: VIGLF) is $0.5101 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:19:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q

When is Vigil Health Solutions (OTCPK:VIGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Vigil Health Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vigil Health Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Vigil Health Solutions (VIGLF) operate in?

A

Vigil Health Solutions is in the sector and industry.