Vigil Health Solutions Inc is engaged in providing call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living. It develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary technology platform that combines software and hardware to provide solutions that guide the care of and monitor seniors living in long-term care facilities. The products of the company are an Integrated care management system, Vigil memory care system, Vitality care system, Nurse call system, and others. Geographically, the company has its operations located in the United States and Canada of which most of the revenue is derived from the United States.