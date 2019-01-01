ñol

VICI Properties
(NYSE:VICI)
30.91
0.85[2.83%]
At close: May 27
30.87
-0.0400[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low30.21 - 31.01
52 Week High/Low26.23 - 33.35
Open / Close30.29 / 30.87
Float / Outstanding872.8M / 963M
Vol / Avg.7.8M / 10.8M
Mkt Cap29.8B
P/E19.17
50d Avg. Price28.84
Div / Yield1.44/4.66%
Payout Ratio87.58
EPS0.35
Total Float872.8M

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), Key Statistics

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35B
Trailing P/E
19.17
Forward P/E
15.13
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.83
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.19
Price / Book (mrq)
1.93
Price / EBITDA
13.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
25.28
Earnings Yield
5.22%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16
Tangible Book value per share
16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.3B
Total Assets
21.7B
Total Liabilities
6.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.11
Gross Margin
98.73%
Net Margin
57.7%
EBIT Margin
74.7%
EBITDA Margin
74.89%
Operating Margin
74.86%