Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
4.45/1.72%
52 Wk
168.17 - 302
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
19.96
Open
-
P/E
12.49
Shares
21.8M
Outstanding
VGP SA is a real estate company. The company through its subsidiaries designs, constructs, and leases out logistics complexes and semi-industrial parks. Its business line includes Investment business, Property Development, and Property and asset management. The company derives the maximum rental income from the investment business. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia, and Romania.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VGP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VGP (VGPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VGP (OTCPK: VGPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VGP's (VGPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VGP.

Q

What is the target price for VGP (VGPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VGP

Q

Current Stock Price for VGP (VGPBF)?

A

The stock price for VGP (OTCPK: VGPBF) is $258.6999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:32:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VGP (VGPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VGP.

Q

When is VGP (OTCPK:VGPBF) reporting earnings?

A

VGP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VGP (VGPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VGP.

Q

What sector and industry does VGP (VGPBF) operate in?

A

VGP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.