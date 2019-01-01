ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Greenhawk Resources
(OTCPK:VGGOF)
0.0211
00
At close: May 26
0.14
0.1189[563.51%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 86.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8K
Mkt Cap1.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Greenhawk Resources (OTC:VGGOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Greenhawk Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$-153.4K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Greenhawk Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Greenhawk Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Greenhawk Resources (OTCPK:VGGOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Greenhawk Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenhawk Resources (OTCPK:VGGOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Greenhawk Resources

Q
What were Greenhawk Resources’s (OTCPK:VGGOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Greenhawk Resources

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.