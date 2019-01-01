|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS: VFLQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF.
There is no analysis for Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF
The stock price for Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS: VFLQ) is $100.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:03:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.
Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF.
Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.