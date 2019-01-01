ñol

Vermilion Energy
(NYSE:VET)
21.955
0.205[0.94%]
At close: May 27
21.94
-0.0150[-0.07%]
After Hours: 5:36PM EDT
Day High/Low21.45 - 21.96
52 Week High/Low5.51 - 23.93
Open / Close21.6 / 21.94
Float / Outstanding- / 165.2M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E5.06
50d Avg. Price20.76
Div / Yield0.09/0.43%
Payout Ratio1.08
EPS1.75
Total Float-

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Key Statistics

Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.7B
Trailing P/E
5.06
Forward P/E
4.66
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.04
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.75
Price / Book (mrq)
2
Price / EBITDA
2.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.64
Earnings Yield
19.77%
Price change 1 M
1.13
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.99
Tangible Book value per share
10.99
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.9B
Total Assets
6.2B
Total Liabilities
3.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.43
Gross Margin
70.48%
Net Margin
33.1%
EBIT Margin
34.39%
EBITDA Margin
50.04%
Operating Margin
49.18%