Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is a retail store in Finland, and it operates mainly online. It offers thousands of products under various product categories such as computer technology, consumer electronics, toys, games, navigation products, and others. The group sells its products to suppliers through retail stores, the webstore, and other media. The revenue streams of the company consist of the sale of goods and services. The sale of services rendered by the company includes installation and maintenance services, subscription sales and visibility sales. The entire revenue of the company is principally generated from one geographical area, Finland.