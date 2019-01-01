QQQ
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is a retail store in Finland, and it operates mainly online. It offers thousands of products under various product categories such as computer technology, consumer electronics, toys, games, navigation products, and others. The group sells its products to suppliers through retail stores, the webstore, and other media. The revenue streams of the company consist of the sale of goods and services. The sale of services rendered by the company includes installation and maintenance services, subscription sales and visibility sales. The entire revenue of the company is principally generated from one geographical area, Finland.

Verkkokauppa.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verkkokauppa.com (OTCPK: VERKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Verkkokauppa.com's (VERKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verkkokauppa.com.

Q

What is the target price for Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verkkokauppa.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF)?

A

The stock price for Verkkokauppa.com (OTCPK: VERKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verkkokauppa.com.

Q

When is Verkkokauppa.com (OTCPK:VERKF) reporting earnings?

A

Verkkokauppa.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verkkokauppa.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Verkkokauppa.com (VERKF) operate in?

A

Verkkokauppa.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.