Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:08AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Verb Technology Co Inc leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. VERB's Software-as-a-Service platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, comprises a suite of easy-to-use, subscription-based sales enablement software products. Available in over 60 countries and in mobile and desktop versions, it includes verbLIVE an interactive livestream eCommerce, shoppable video and webinar, verbCRM a customer relationship management, verbTEAMS a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and salesforce synchronization for small businesses, verbLEARN a learning management system, and verbMAIL an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

Verb Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verb Tech (VERBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verb Tech's (VERBW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verb Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Verb Tech (VERBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verb Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Verb Tech (VERBW)?

A

The stock price for Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERBW) is $0.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verb Tech (VERBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verb Tech.

Q

When is Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERBW) reporting earnings?

A

Verb Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verb Tech (VERBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verb Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Verb Tech (VERBW) operate in?

A

Verb Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.