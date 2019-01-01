Veolia Environnement (OTC:VEOEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Veolia Environnement (OTCPK: VEOEY) was reported by Barclays on August 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VEOEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCPK: VEOEY) was provided by Barclays, and Veolia Environnement downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veolia Environnement, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veolia Environnement was filed on August 27, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 27, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) is trading at is $29.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
