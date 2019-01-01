ñol

Generation Next Franchise
(OTC:VEND)
0.0001
00
At close: Sep 22
0.0052
0.0051[5100.00%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Generation Next Franchise (OTC:VEND), Dividends

Generation Next Franchise issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Generation Next Franchise generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Generation Next Franchise Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Generation Next Franchise (VEND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.

Q
What date did I need to own Generation Next Franchise (VEND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.

Q
How much per share is the next Generation Next Franchise (VEND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Generation Next Franchise (OTC:VEND)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Next Franchise.

