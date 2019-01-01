QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves. The company is focused on the regions of West Africa and other oil and gas regions in the world. Its exploration properties are located in Namibia, Liberia, and Nigeria.

Canadian Overseas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Overseas (VELXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Overseas (OTCPK: VELXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Overseas's (VELXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Overseas.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Overseas (VELXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Overseas

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Overseas (VELXF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Overseas (OTCPK: VELXF) is $0.4658 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Overseas (VELXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Overseas.

Q

When is Canadian Overseas (OTCPK:VELXF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Overseas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Overseas (VELXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Overseas.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Overseas (VELXF) operate in?

A

Canadian Overseas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.