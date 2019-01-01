QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (OTC: VELXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd's (VELXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (OTC: VELXD) is $0.3877 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 17:36:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd.

Q

When is Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (OTC:VELXD) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd (VELXD) operate in?

A

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.