Vectura Group PLC is engaged in inhaled product formulation, device design and development business offering an integrated inhaled drug delivery platform. The company has developed inhalation products to help patients suffering from airways diseases. It has approx ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development. The company's partners include Hikma, Novartis, Sandoz, Mundipharma, Kyorin, Baxter, GSK, UCB, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, Dynavax and Tianjin KingYork. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Rest of the world with maximum revenue from the United Kingdom.