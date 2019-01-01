QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 8, 2021, 2:41PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 3:01PM
Vectura Group PLC is engaged in inhaled product formulation, device design and development business offering an integrated inhaled drug delivery platform. The company has developed inhalation products to help patients suffering from airways diseases. It has approx ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development. The company's partners include Hikma, Novartis, Sandoz, Mundipharma, Kyorin, Baxter, GSK, UCB, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, Dynavax and Tianjin KingYork. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Rest of the world with maximum revenue from the United Kingdom.

Vectura Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vectura Group (VEGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vectura Group (OTC: VEGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vectura Group's (VEGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vectura Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vectura Group (VEGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vectura Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vectura Group (VEGPF)?

A

The stock price for Vectura Group (OTC: VEGPF) is $1.77 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 14:24:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vectura Group (VEGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vectura Group.

Q

When is Vectura Group (OTC:VEGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Vectura Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vectura Group (VEGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vectura Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vectura Group (VEGPF) operate in?

A

Vectura Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.