Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
8.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87.7M
Outstanding
Voyager Metals Inc, formerly Vanadium One Iron Corp is engaged in the exploration of its properties for base metals and precious metals in Canada. Some of the projects of the company are Mont Sorcier Iron ore property and Clinton Manganese Property. It has one business segment being Iron Ore Exploration in Canada.

Voyager Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voyager Metals (VDMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voyager Metals (OTCPK: VDMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Voyager Metals's (VDMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voyager Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Voyager Metals (VDMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voyager Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Voyager Metals (VDMRF)?

A

The stock price for Voyager Metals (OTCPK: VDMRF) is $0.101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:35:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voyager Metals (VDMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voyager Metals.

Q

When is Voyager Metals (OTCPK:VDMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Voyager Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voyager Metals (VDMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voyager Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Voyager Metals (VDMRF) operate in?

A

Voyager Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.