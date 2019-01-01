Veidekke ASA is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. It constructs building and residential projects, enters civil engineering contracts, and undertakes various infrastructure developments. The company maintains roads, rails, and public structures, and produces asphalt and aggregates. Veidekke operates in three business areas: construction (majority of total revenue), industrial, and property development. Additional sales are generated by renovating buildings and providing maintenance to modernize or better facilitate transformation. Internal training and skills development programs allow the company to take on diverse projects and optimize process flow. The majority of revenue comes from the Nordic region.