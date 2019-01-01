ñol

Invesco California Value
(NYSE:VCV)
11.01
0.29[2.71%]
At close: May 27
9.86
-1.1500[-10.45%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 11.02
52 Week High/Low9.79 - 14.49
Open / Close10.78 / 11.02
Float / Outstanding47.9M / 47.9M
Vol / Avg.200.8K / 157.9K
Mkt Cap527.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.57
Div / Yield0.56/5.19%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float47.9M

Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV), Dividends

Invesco California Value issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco California Value generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.5568

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Invesco California Value Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Invesco California Value (VCV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco California Value. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Invesco California Value (VCV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Invesco California Value ($VCV) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Invesco California Value (VCV) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Invesco California Value (VCV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Invesco California Value (VCV) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV)?
A

Invesco California Value has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Invesco California Value (VCV) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

