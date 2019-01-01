Victoria Oil & Gas PLC is a UK-based company which operates a fully integrated domestic natural gas production and distribution business and supplies industry in the port city of Douala, Cameroon. The principal activities of the company include exploration, production, and distribution and the sale of hydrocarbons and related activities. It focuses on the development of the Logbaba gas and condensate field to supply gas to its customers and the expansion of the gas pipeline distribution network. The company's operating segments are Cameroon, Russia & Kazakhstan, and Corporate. Most of the company's revenue is generated from Cameroon.