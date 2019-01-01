QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
259.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Victoria Oil & Gas PLC is a UK-based company which operates a fully integrated domestic natural gas production and distribution business and supplies industry in the port city of Douala, Cameroon. The principal activities of the company include exploration, production, and distribution and the sale of hydrocarbons and related activities. It focuses on the development of the Logbaba gas and condensate field to supply gas to its customers and the expansion of the gas pipeline distribution network. The company's operating segments are Cameroon, Russia & Kazakhstan, and Corporate. Most of the company's revenue is generated from Cameroon.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Victoria Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (OTCPK: VCOGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victoria Oil & Gas's (VCOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victoria Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victoria Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF)?

A

The stock price for Victoria Oil & Gas (OTCPK: VCOGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victoria Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Victoria Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VCOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Victoria Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victoria Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) operate in?

A

Victoria Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.