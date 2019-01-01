ñol

Vertical Capital Income
(NYSE:VCIF)
9.56
0.04[0.42%]
At close: May 27
9.90
0.3400[3.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.51 - 9.62
52 Week High/Low9.05 - 10.95
Open / Close9.52 / 9.59
Float / Outstanding8.5M / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.8.2K / 17K
Mkt Cap99.2M
P/E12.69
50d Avg. Price9.69
Div / Yield0.88/9.21%
Payout Ratio125.15
EPS-
Total Float8.5M

Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vertical Capital Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vertical Capital Income using advanced sorting and filters.

Vertical Capital Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Vertical Capital Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Vertical Capital Income

Q
What were Vertical Capital Income’s (NYSE:VCIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Vertical Capital Income

