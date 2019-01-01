ñol

Vertical Capital Income
(NYSE:VCIF)
9.56
0.04[0.42%]
At close: May 27
9.90
0.3400[3.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.51 - 9.62
52 Week High/Low9.05 - 10.95
Open / Close9.52 / 9.59
Float / Outstanding8.5M / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.8.2K / 17K
Mkt Cap99.2M
P/E12.69
50d Avg. Price9.69
Div / Yield0.88/9.21%
Payout Ratio125.15
EPS-
Total Float8.5M

Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF), Dividends

Vertical Capital Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vertical Capital Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.48%

Annual Dividend

$0.8772

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vertical Capital Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Capital Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vertical Capital Income ($VCIF) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:VCIF)?
A

Vertical Capital Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vertical Capital Income (VCIF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

