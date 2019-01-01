QQQ
Value Convergence Holdings Ltd is a financial services group delivering premier financial services and products that fulfill various investment and wealth management needs of clients in the Greater China region. The company's expertise includes provision of financial services comprising securities, futures and options brokering and dealing, financing services, corporate finance and other advisory services, asset management and insurance brokerage; and proprietary trading. Its segments include the Brokerage and Financing segment; the Corporate Finance and other Advisory services segment; the Asset Management segment; the Insurance Brokerage segment; the Proprietary Trading segment; and the Sale and Distribution of Healthcare Products segment.

Value Convergence Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Value Convergence Hldgs (OTCPK: VCHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Value Convergence Hldgs's (VCHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Value Convergence Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Value Convergence Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF)?

A

The stock price for Value Convergence Hldgs (OTCPK: VCHLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Convergence Hldgs.

Q

When is Value Convergence Hldgs (OTCPK:VCHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Value Convergence Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Value Convergence Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Value Convergence Hldgs (VCHLF) operate in?

A

Value Convergence Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.