Value Convergence Holdings Ltd is a financial services group delivering premier financial services and products that fulfill various investment and wealth management needs of clients in the Greater China region. The company's expertise includes provision of financial services comprising securities, futures and options brokering and dealing, financing services, corporate finance and other advisory services, asset management and insurance brokerage; and proprietary trading. Its segments include the Brokerage and Financing segment; the Corporate Finance and other Advisory services segment; the Asset Management segment; the Insurance Brokerage segment; the Proprietary Trading segment; and the Sale and Distribution of Healthcare Products segment.