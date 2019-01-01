Vaccex Inc is a development stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing immunotherapy products. Its product (VX001) is a sustained-release formulation of a potent TLR7/8 agonist that works in synergy with fractionated radiotherapy (RT). VX001 is a potent stimulator of the innate immune system and intratumoral injection of VX001 in combination with RT causes tumor regression, long-term survival and prevention of cancer upon re-challenges in syngenic mouse models.