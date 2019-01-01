QQQ
Victoria PLC is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of floorcoverings. The company is organised into three operating divisions: the UK and Europe Soft Flooring; UK and Europe Ceramic Tiles and the sale of soft flooring products in Australia. It generates maximum revenue from the UK and Europe ceramic tiles segment. The UK and Europe Ceramic Tiles segment comprises legal entities primarily in Spain and Italy, whose operations involve the manufacture and distribution of wall and floor ceramic tiles. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the UK and other European countries.

Victoria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victoria (VCCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victoria (OTCPK: VCCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victoria's (VCCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victoria.

Q

What is the target price for Victoria (VCCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victoria

Q

Current Stock Price for Victoria (VCCTF)?

A

The stock price for Victoria (OTCPK: VCCTF) is $15.9474 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 16:27:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victoria (VCCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victoria.

Q

When is Victoria (OTCPK:VCCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Victoria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victoria (VCCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victoria.

Q

What sector and industry does Victoria (VCCTF) operate in?

A

Victoria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.