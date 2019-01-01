Victoria PLC is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of floorcoverings. The company is organised into three operating divisions: the UK and Europe Soft Flooring; UK and Europe Ceramic Tiles and the sale of soft flooring products in Australia. It generates maximum revenue from the UK and Europe ceramic tiles segment. The UK and Europe Ceramic Tiles segment comprises legal entities primarily in Spain and Italy, whose operations involve the manufacture and distribution of wall and floor ceramic tiles. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the UK and other European countries.