VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VBI Vaccines
The latest price target for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) was reported by Raymond James on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VBIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 554.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) was provided by Raymond James, and VBI Vaccines maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VBI Vaccines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VBI Vaccines was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VBI Vaccines (VBIV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $6.00. The current price VBI Vaccines (VBIV) is trading at is $0.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
