QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 19
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.07
EPS
0.07
Shares
404.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Varta AG is engaged in research, development, production, and sales of microbatteries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Solutions, and Household Batteries. The company generates maximum revenue from Microbatteries and Solutions segment. Its Microbatteries and Solutions segment focuses on manufacturing microbatteries primarily for applications in the areas of Entertainment, Healthcare, and Industrial. The Household Batteries segment covers the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks), lights, and energy storage systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Varta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Varta (VARTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Varta (OTCPK: VARTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Varta's (VARTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Varta.

Q

What is the target price for Varta (VARTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Varta

Q

Current Stock Price for Varta (VARTY)?

A

The stock price for Varta (OTCPK: VARTY) is $10.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Varta (VARTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Varta.

Q

When is Varta (OTCPK:VARTY) reporting earnings?

A

Varta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Varta (VARTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Varta.

Q

What sector and industry does Varta (VARTY) operate in?

A

Varta is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.