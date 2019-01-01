ñol

Varta
(OTCEM:VARGF)
101.75
00
At close: Mar 25
148.5154
46.7654[45.96%]
After Hours: 3:09AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low101.75 - 171.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E35.51
50d Avg. Price101.75
Div / Yield2.75/2.70%
Payout Ratio92.88
EPS0.15
Total Float-

Varta (OTC:VARGF), Key Statistics

Varta (OTC: VARGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.2B
Trailing P/E
35.51
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.92
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.34
Price / Book (mrq)
7.06
Price / EBITDA
14.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.36
Earnings Yield
2.82%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.4
Tangible Book value per share
12.48
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
945.6M
Total Assets
1.5B
Total Liabilities
945.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.75
Gross Margin
66.21%
Net Margin
3.26%
EBIT Margin
6.21%
EBITDA Margin
19.94%
Operating Margin
6.31%