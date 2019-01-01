QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.05 - 40.16
Mkt Cap
416.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
274.09
EPS
0.01
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
va-Q-tec AG develops, produces and sells products for temperature controlling and insulation-vacuum, insulation panels and phase change materials. The company segments include Va-Q-tec AG, Va-Q-tec Ltd (UK) and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Va-Q-tec AG segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany, Rest of European Union and Other. The company's serve Healthcare and Logistics, Appliances and Food, Construction, Technics and Industry, and Mobility.

va-Q-tec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy va-Q-tec (VAQTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of va-Q-tec (OTCPK: VAQTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are va-Q-tec's (VAQTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for va-Q-tec.

Q

What is the target price for va-Q-tec (VAQTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for va-Q-tec

Q

Current Stock Price for va-Q-tec (VAQTF)?

A

The stock price for va-Q-tec (OTCPK: VAQTF) is $31.05 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 19:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does va-Q-tec (VAQTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for va-Q-tec.

Q

When is va-Q-tec (OTCPK:VAQTF) reporting earnings?

A

va-Q-tec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is va-Q-tec (VAQTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for va-Q-tec.

Q

What sector and industry does va-Q-tec (VAQTF) operate in?

A

va-Q-tec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.