va-Q-tec AG develops, produces and sells products for temperature controlling and insulation-vacuum, insulation panels and phase change materials. The company segments include Va-Q-tec AG, Va-Q-tec Ltd (UK) and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Va-Q-tec AG segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany, Rest of European Union and Other. The company's serve Healthcare and Logistics, Appliances and Food, Construction, Technics and Industry, and Mobility.