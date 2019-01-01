Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU), Dividends

Value Line issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Value Line generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 11, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line (VALU). The last dividend payout was on May 11, 2022 and was $0.25
There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line (VALU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 11, 2022
Value Line has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Value Line (VALU) was $0.25 and was paid out next on May 11, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.