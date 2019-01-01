ñol

Value Line
(NASDAQ:VALU)
69.93
1.79[2.63%]
At close: May 27
69.7887
-0.1413[-0.20%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low67.69 - 71.07
52 Week High/Low29.21 - 91.72
Open / Close67.77 / 69.93
Float / Outstanding884.5K / 9.5M
Vol / Avg.6.3K / 11.3K
Mkt Cap665.9M
P/E24.87
50d Avg. Price71.19
Div / Yield1/1.47%
Payout Ratio32.12
EPS0.59
Total Float884.5K

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU), Dividends

Value Line issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Value Line generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.31%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Value Line Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Value Line (VALU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Value Line (VALU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line (VALU). The last dividend payout was on May 11, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Value Line (VALU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Line (VALU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)?
A

Value Line has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Value Line (VALU) was $0.25 and was paid out next on May 11, 2022.

