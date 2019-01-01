QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Valaris PLC owns one of the newest jackup and deep-water fleets in the contract drilling industry, which drills for oil and natural gas globally. The firm is based in London, but its rigs drill around the world for national and international oil companies, as well as independents.

Valaris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valaris (VALPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valaris (OTC: VALPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valaris's (VALPQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valaris.

Q

What is the target price for Valaris (VALPQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valaris (OTC: VALPQ) was reported by RBC Capital on August 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.06 expecting VALPQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valaris (VALPQ)?

A

The stock price for Valaris (OTC: VALPQ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valaris (VALPQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valaris.

Q

When is Valaris (OTC:VALPQ) reporting earnings?

A

Valaris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valaris (VALPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valaris.

Q

What sector and industry does Valaris (VALPQ) operate in?

A

Valaris is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.