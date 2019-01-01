ñol

Marriott Vacations
(NYSE:VAC)
149.00
3.10[2.12%]
At close: May 27
148.87
-0.1300[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low146.98 - 150.4
52 Week High/Low132.65 - 175.79
Open / Close147.57 / 148.87
Float / Outstanding40.3M / 41.4M
Vol / Avg.272.6K / 411.5K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E47.99
50d Avg. Price148.12
Div / Yield2.48/1.70%
Payout Ratio55.92
EPS1.36
Total Float40.3M

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Key Statistics

Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.2B
Trailing P/E
47.99
Forward P/E
15.72
PE Ratio (TTM)
30.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.57
Price / Book (mrq)
2.15
Price / EBITDA
12.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.96
Earnings Yield
2.08%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
67.92
Tangible Book value per share
-31.52
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.7B
Total Assets
9.5B
Total Liabilities
6.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
39.92%
Net Margin
5.51%
EBIT Margin
11.12%
EBITDA Margin
14.26%
Operating Margin
13.69%